All your articles magically in one place. Your place.
Your Authory page is a timeless and up-to-date repository of all the articles you have ever written and all those you will ever write, regardless of where they are published. The public version of your Authory page contains headlines and links to your articles while the private version, accessible only by you, also includes the full text version complete with images. Want to see Authory in action? Take a look: authory.com/AlexWilhelm
All of your articles permanently backed up
So much on the internet is ephemeral, but why should having access to your own articles be? Whether you are a freelancer with your articles scattered all over the web or whether you are a staff writer and have them all in a single place: Authory automatically gives you your own full text backup of everything you write. You’ll never lose access to what you’ve created. And with our lightning fast full text search, it's easier than ever to browse your entire body of work.
Let your readers follow you, wherever you go
On your public Authory page, your readers can subscribe to receive email notifications about new articles with a single click, no signup necessary. And because they follow you directly, rather than a publisher’s brand, you can build up a readership of email subscribers that will stay with you for your entire career. Regardless of where you decide to publish in the future, your subscribers will follow you for as long as you write.
All the benefits of your very own newsletter - but none of the hassle
Your own mailing list or newsletter? That's usually a pain: finding the right mailing provider, building and hosting a signup form and most importantly, regularly creating and sending a newsletter. Not so with Authory. Your readers subscribe with a single click. We will then send them a dedicated email notification with a link whenever you publish a new one, giving your articles the recognition they deserve.
Find out how well your articles do on social media
Ever wondered how many social interactions your articles get on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn? Authory will send you a weekly report telling you exactly how many tweets, comments, likes and more the articles you’ve published that week have received. Oh, and we always monitor your entire article archive too. So you'll immediately know when an oldie-but-goodie article of yours is gaining traction again.
(coming soon)
Fully automated = Zero effort for you
Now you might think “Sounds all pretty good, but also like a lot of work for me”. Well, it’s not :) When you sign up, Authory imports your previous articles automatically, regardless of where they were published. And whenever you publish a new article we’ll automatically find it, add it to your Authory page and send a short email notification to you and your subscribers.
No copyright issues, no re-publishing and no data lock-in
One more thing: Any copyrights and ownership of your articles do not change when you use Authory. We do not re-publish your articles and you can export them at any time. For more, see our Three Laws of Copyright and Ownership.
There are no adverts on Authory and we don’t sell access to you, there are no hidden agendas. We believe that’s the right way to do it.
To ensure that we can provide you with a trustworthy service that you and your readers can rely on for many years to come, we ask for a small fee:
$7 per month or $70 per year. Give it a try with our free two week trial.
